Don’t miss out on 10 incredible May the 4th Chromebook deals

Chromebook deals come and go all the time. We all know this, but this week’s lineup is one of the better ones we’ve seen in the last few months. We all hope to start seeing some new Chromebooks arrive in the coming weeks, and we’ve even had a few surprising Chromebook Plus announcements from Acer and HP in the last few weeks. Still, there are incredible, currently-available devices at absolutely silly prices that dominate the buying discussion most days, and the ones we have this week in particular are worth your attention.

A little something for everyone

From tablets to mid-range Chromebooks to high end devices, the current crop of deals offers a bit of something for every person interested in a new Chromebook. And the deals aren’t small. There are instances of up to $200 in savings to be had on fantastic hardware, including the Acer Chromebook 516 GE I’m typing this on right now.

At $449, this deal is amazing and one you should jump on immediately, but it’s joined by equally tempting deals on ultra-affordable Chromebooks like the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook at just $189. Like I said, there’s something in this list for anyone intereseted, and it will all likely change in 36 hours as we finish up the week. So if you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, don’t wait. These deals will all likely disappear Monday morning.

10 BEST CHROMEBOOK DEALS TODAY

Acer Chromebook 516 GE ($449) The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is without doubt one of my favorite Chromebooks on the market right now. The unique combination of a huge, 16-inch QHD 120Hz screen with a solid keyboard, massive trackpad, upward-facing speakers, wildly-light chassis (3.75 pounds), and ultra-fast Core i5-1240P, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage make this device an absolute joy to use every single day. advertisement Buy at Best Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 714 ($549.99) This year’s iteration of the Spin 714 continues the already-great equation from last-year’s model, delivering a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe with a 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen that hits a reported peak brightness of 340 nits, a stellar backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad, QHD webcam, upward-firing speakers, solid port assortment, and a firm, metal chassis. It’s one of the best Chromebooks available, and deeply discounted right now. Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus ($424.99) From the exceedingly firm chassis to the surprisingly-good 14-inch IPS touchscreen, the Slim 3i nails nearly every part of the Chromebook experience in a way that few other devices manage to pull off. With a stellar backlit keyboard, solid trackpad, quick internals (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), punchy/vibrant screen (300 nits), and top-notch build quality, I’ve enjoyed using this Chromebook more than nearly any other device I’ve ever tested. advertisement Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook ($189) The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is one of my favorite affordable Chromebooks of 2023. With a superb build quality (despite being all plastic) and a shockingly great screen at this price point, the Slim 3 feels far nicer than its price tag the moment you open the lid. Buy at Lenovo

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip ($349.00) There’s a lot to like in a Chromebook that starts at only $499. The chassis is firm, the keyboard and trackpad are great, the screen is a solid 300 nits, the processor is fast, and the internal specs are respectable with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is sturdy and great for getting stuff done. I called it a workhorse in my review and I stand by that label. advertisement Buy at Best Buy ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3200 ($199.99) The ASUS Chromebook CM3200 is an odd device that first showed up in a not-too-powerful version. Soon after, however, a version with the MediaTek Kompanio 828 inside showed up and though we slept on it a bit, I’ve been messing around with this Chromebook this last week and I’m pretty impressed by the overall package on offer. With wildly-long battery, solid performance, and a nice screen, this little Chromebook is pretty great, especially on sale! Buy at ASUS

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 ($299) The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a solid Chromebook that – like all Chromebook Plus models – delivers a great experience overall with fast internals, great connectivity, upward-firing speakers, and an anti-glare touchscreen that’s large and 1080p. It’s not flashy, but this Chromebook will deliver a great experience, especially at this price. Buy at Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 ($279) Imagine taking all the good stuff I just said about the Duet 5 and shrinking it down to an even more portable size. The Duet 3 manages this and still delivers a fantastic overall experience as a tablet and as a Chromebook on the desk. With the Duet 3’s smaller 11-inch size and 16:10 aspect ratio, you also get a bit of a better one-handed tablet experience, too. Buy at Best Buy

ASUS 16-inch Chromebook CX5601 ($499) With the ASUS Chromebook CX5601, there are some great things in the overall package. With a 12th-gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you have a Chromebook Plus-level Chromebook for sure. The large 16-inch 16:10 screen is nice for those that are looking for more real estate, and the backlit keyboard is a great perk as well. Buy at Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 8GB – refurbished ($229.99) Take all the good stuff about the Duet 5 and shrink it down to an even more portable size. The Duet 3 manages this and still delivers a fantastic overall experience as a tablet and as a Chromebook on the desk. With the Duet 3’s smaller 11-inch size and 16:10 aspect ratio, you also get a bit of a better one-handed tablet experience, too. Buy at Target

