It’s time for some new Chromebooks, y’all

I’d say it’s likely due to the fact that we just wrapped up the review on the last of the 8 new Chromebook Plus models that launched in the fall of 2023, but I’m really – REALLY – ready for some new blood in the Chromebook market. There are great devices to be had at some awesome prices right now – don’t get me wrong. I love that fact a lot, but as a hardware-first sort of person, I’m beyond ready for the next wave.

Where the Chromebook market is

Last year when Google decided to have a Chromebook Plus event, I was elated. I still think incredibly fondly of that whole experience and I’m extremely excited for the next one. Having a bespoke event just for Chromebooks and ChromeOS is all I’ve ever wanted out of a press event, and I think it is exactly the direction Google and the ChromeOS team should continue moving.

But there’s a ripple effect to this strategy and we felt it both at CES and MWC this year. Those two massive tech conferences usually see a few new Chromebook models introduced and we got nothing out of either of them. We even cancelled our travel plans to Las Vegas this year and realized pretty quickly that we may never go to CES again.

No one is at fault for this and it’s likely the way things will continue, but it was quite the culture shock this year to see Chromebooks absent from the tech shows they used to frequent. But that’s the effect of having a big, splashy event where all the manufacturers agree to debut their latest, greatest stuff. Once that big wave of new devices hit in October 2023, there just wasn’t much else to show off.

Where it is likely headed

All indications are that Google will do a couple of these events each year, so we’re hoping for something late in the spring or early summer to finally get some new hardware flowing a bit. Sure, HP debuted a few new devices yesterday, but the Chromebook ecosystem needs the full array of devices. Those new ones from HP were budget-minded and will likely sell well, but audience wants and needs some new halo devices to get excited for, too.

And I think the next Chromebook Plus event – whenever that ends up being – will hopefully be the place for that to happen. While we’ll always want $300-$400 Chromebooks to be good, we also would like a few of the higher dollar ones to showcase what can be done with ChromeOS and Chromebook Plus, too. As a guy who loves new hardware, I’m overdue for some new Chromebooks to get pumped for.

Namely, I’m excited to see what Samsung is cooking up with ‘Xol’ and what Lenovo has planned with ‘Ciri’. Both represent new directions for ChromeOS, and this space needs a bit of that vitality. While Samsung could usher in a new high-class Galaxy Chromebook Plus (‘Xol’), many of us are equally interested to see what Lenovo delivers with their next tablet and the MediaTek MT8188 SoC that will be inside ‘Ciri’. Will we finally get a Chromebook Plus tablet?

Clearly, there’s a lot on the horizon we’re ready for, but I mainly just want some new hardware to get the blood flowing again. With a couple big Chromebook events for the year, these lulls are bound to happen. Hopefully we’re at the end of this first one and some new hardware gets introduced soon. Chromebook fans are ready for it. I’m ready for it. Now Google, when are we going to get it?

