Deal Alert: The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Is $699, As It Should Be.

There is a respectable number of premium Chromebooks on the market these days and thanks to ASUS, we have yet-another great option to choose from in the Flip C434.

Deciding on a new device can be a difficult task with so many options around the $600-$700 range. A lot of it boils down to personal preference and use-case but the HP Chromebook x360 14, the Dell Inspiron 14 and even the Pixelbook could all serve you well.

Another option, of course, is the Acer Chromebook Spin 13. It is my daily driver at the moment and thus far, it is still my favorite out of the 8th gen Kaby Lake Chromebooks. Although, the new ASUS could very well steal my heart based on my brief time with it at CES.

My only legitimate problem with the Acer is the price. As many have expressed, $900 is a tough pill to swallow for many Chromebook buyers. Granted, the Acer brings top-of-the-line hardware as far as Chrome OS is concerned but its pricing it out of whack in comparison to its counterparts.

If you have been considering the Spin 13, today is your lucky day. Amazon is selling the Core i5 Acer on sale for the much more palatable price of $699. $200 off makes it a whole lot easier to recommend this device over ones from other OEMs.

For $699, you’ll get 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a garaged stylus and a high-res 3:2 display. The Spin 13 also give you a MicroSD card slot, 2 x USB-C ports as well as a USB 3.0.

The all-metal chassis, backlit keyboard and convertible form-factor make the Spin 13 a perfect all-around device and the sale price makes it very appealing if you’re wanting to upgrade your Chromebook game.