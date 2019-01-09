CES 2019: ASUS Chromebook Flip C434, CT100 Tablet First Look [VIDEO]

We covered ASUS’ announcement of their CES 2019 offerings both before the event and once we landed, so if you want to read more about the 4 education devices, you can head right here. If you’d like to read all the specs and stats of the surprise device – the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 – and successor to the ASUS C302, you can check those out here.

We’re pretty excited about a few things ASUS has on offer here, and not just about the flagship C434. The C214 and the Gemini Lake processors inside made a fantastic impression with their swift performance and above-average displays.

Again, you can read all the technical stuff in the above-mentioned articles, but we wanted to give everyone a good look at all the things ASUS brought to CES 2019, so here’s a video to check out. Enjoy!