Deal alert: All of the acclaimed iClassics Collection immersive books are on sale right now

Welcome back for another week of sales! The games we cover today can be played on your Chromebook or Android device. Since Chromebooks can play games in portrait mode (popular with tablet style devices) and landscape mode (the most common Chromebook configuration), we will cover both equally. For those of you hoping for more news regarding games that are truly optimized for Chromebooks, stay tuned – we will continue to refine our content approach with time. In the meantime, here are our top three picks for the week! There are other great deals too, so be sure to let us know in the comments if you pick anything up. Happy gaming!

iClassics books are immersive reading experiences based on the literature of several renown authors – Edgar Allan Poe, Charles Dickens, H.P. Lovecraft and Oscar Wilde – with many more to come. Created to bridge the gap between the old and the new, the game developers want to get the newer generation interested in classics by making them engaging and interactive. While playing, you’ll tilt the screen to find secrets, touch to uncover hidden details that may be vital to the story and turn to discover what lurks off screen. These books work best in portrait tablet mode on your Chromebook or on your phone and will not fill the entire landscape screen. I recommend playing with earbuds or headphones as there is over 25 minutes of original soundtrack per book that you’ll want to listen to while reading and making decisions. There are tons of illustrations, animations and interactive pages that will keep you engaged too. iClassics are highly rated on the Play Store and I’ve enjoyed them quite a bit myself. There are no cuts or adaptions in these stories and they are created directly from the source material. It’s worth stating that these games are not for kids, per se and the screenshots below may be disturbing to some younger viewers.

The Interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes is a literary creation that transcends his epoch and even his creator, existing as a legend in the minds of everyone, even those who have not read any of Arthur Conan Doyle’s fine works. Players will feel like they’re helping Sherlock solve mysteries with the interactive elements here, perhaps more than the other books in the iClassics Collection – and no, Sherlock never said ‘Elementary, my dear Watson!’ This version does include Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s biography and a sketchbook by Jordi Solano, though!

iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe

Edgar Allan Poe was an inventive, creative, mad man who was best known for his tales of mystery and the macabre. This first edition of iPoe Collection includes four classics. The Oval Portrait, The Tell-Tale Heart, Annabel Lee and The Masque of the Red Death. Edgar Allan Poe’s biography and sketches are also included. You can get the rest of his classics in volume 2 and 3 found below.

iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading

Read, listen, play and move your device, to dive into the story like you’ve never done before. Going much further than reading a text with illustrations; the experience has animated and interactive scenes, coupled with sound effects, careful design and an original soundtrack, all joined together to immerse yourself in the bowels of one of the H.P. Lovecraft’s most acclaimed stories in an unprecedented way.



The Colour Out of Space is considered one of the best science fiction and terror stories of all time. It was first published in the September 1927 issue of the mythical magazine “Amazing Stories”, and instantly had a great reception among fans of the genre. The Providence genius broke the established molds and presented the greatest of horrors as a simple chromatic element that lurks and threatens the protagonists of the story, something really innovative for the time when the horror stories were based on vampires, ghosts and other more conventional monsters. Perhaps for this reason, this is one of Lovecraft’s own favorite stories. Google Play Store

More from the iClassic Collection



iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience – $4.99 / $0.99

iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe – $4.99 / $0.99

iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe – $4.99 / $0.99

iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) – $4.99 / $0.99

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) – $4.99 / $0.99

The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book – $4.99 / $0.99

iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience – $4.99 / $0.99

