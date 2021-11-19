Deal Alert: $250 off the 11th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c

As I said earlier today, it may not be Black Friday but that’s not stopping retailers from dropping some of the best Chromebook deals we’ve ever seen. I’m back this afternoon with an insane deal on HP’s latest iteration of the popular Chromebook x360 14c that has been a best seller ever since it debuted in its original form back in 2018. Since that time, HP has made subtle improvements to the 14″ 2-in-1 that makes it one of the best premium Chromebooks in the mid-range price segment.

HP Chromebook x360 14c 2020 Review

This year’s model features the powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. This is a sweet spot for Chromebooks as it offers up more than enough power for most users while keeping the price just south of $600. As with many newer Chromebooks, the HP is compatible with any USI stylus and this model comes with the highly sought-after fingerprint sensor that makes logging into your device a breeze. Our only complaint we’ve ever really had with the HP x360 14 is the fact that HP seems content using a 250 nit panel. Not to say that the screen is bad but a flagship consumer device should have a bright panel and that’s all I’ll say about that.

If you liked the 2020 version of the HP Chromebook x360 14c Robby reviewed in the above video, you should love the latest version. The 11th Gen Intel CPU runs circles around last year’s Comet Lake model and the upgrade to 128GB of NVMe storage is a very welcome addition to any device. Like its predecessors, the latest HP Chromebook x360 14c is frequently on sale much lower than its retail price of $699. Normally, that discount is around $170-$200 but today, you can knock a whopping $250 off of the MSRP. That brings the price tag down to a ridiculous $449. While we tend to lean toward the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 that retails for the same $699, this discount on the HP makes it difficult not to recommend. Seriously, this is a lot of Chromebook for very little money and it will get updates through June of 2029 which means that you’ll get your monies worth out of it.