Deal Alert: $150 off the Core i5 HP Chromebook x460 14c

The refreshed HP Chromebook x360 14c with its 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an impressive spec sheet is hands-down one of the best Chromebooks to come out of 2020. Honestly, if it weren’t for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 retailing for the exact same amount of money, the HP could have been a contender for Chromebook of the year. Thankfully, you can frequently find the 14″ convertible on sale at Best Buy for as little as $429 and you’re getting yourself a killer deal on a Chromebook that will perform well for years to come. Any way you slice it, the Comet Lake HP Chromebook x360 14c is a solid value at any price under $550.

HP has refreshed the x460 14c again with a Tiger Lake model and we have no reason to believe that the new Chromebook won’t be worth the $619 price tag that it currently carries on HP’s website. That said, I stumbled upon a 10th Gen Core i5 version of the current Chromebook x360 14c in the HP Store and the price has been reduced to the point that you may want to consider this as your next device. At first glance, this version of the x360 14c looks almost identical to the Core i3 version that Best Buy sells but there is one notable difference. HP opted to leave the fingerprint sensor off of this model. Not sure the play there but I just wanted to make sure you were aware before you pulled the trigger on it.

Apart from the omitted fingerprint sensor, this variation of the x360 14c gives you a hearty power boost with an upgrade to the quad-core Intel Core i5-10210U and double the storage at 128GB. It is still eMMC but that’s not really an issue for most users. However, you won’t be able to swap out for a larger drive so, there’s that. Anyway, this model normally retails for $729.99 at HP but right now, you can pick it up for a cool $579.99. The Comet Lake-powered Chromebook will get updates through June of 2028 which means you’ll be getting some serious use for relatively little money and the Core i5 is more than powerful enough to chew through just about anything. Here’s a breakdown of the specs:

HP Chromebook x360 14c Core i5

Intel® Core™ i5-10210U

14″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display 250 nits

8 GB DDR4-2666 MHz RAM

128 GB eMMC

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD, 3.5mm audio

360-degree form-factor

USI stylus compatible

720p webcam with privacy switch

Backlit keyboard

Android and Linux app support

