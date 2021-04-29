The Tiger Lake-powered HP Chromebook x360 14c is available and it’s only $619!

About three weeks ago, HP quietly rolled out an updated version of the very popular Chromebook x360 14c. From the looks of it, nothing has changed at all apart from an update to the 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3 processor. This is the same CPU that powers the ASUS Chromebook CX5 that we just unboxed and frankly, that’s more than enough to consider the new HP Chromebook x360 14c as your next Chrome OS device. When the listing popped up on Best Buy’s website, the refreshed 14″‘ convertible was listed for a very appealing $649. That’s only $20 more than the current 10th Gen Comet Lake model and that insignificant price bump is well worth the incredible performance gains offered up by the Tiger Lake Core i3.

Unfortunately, the Best Buy listing for the new HP still shows as “Coming Soon” and there is no release date listed. Thankfully, we have some eagle-eyed readers and we just received an email alerting us to a listing on HP’s website where you can purchase the 2-in-1 Chromebook right now. Not only is it available, but the Core i3, 8GB/128GB configuration is also $30 cheaper than the Best Buy listing and $10 less than the 10th Gen model. That’s right. You can pick up this powerful convertible for only $619 or you can upgrade to a 256GB NVMe SSD and it will only cost you $649. This pricing is crazy considering the fact that HP has doubled the storage from the original 8th Gen x360 and this Tiger Lake Core i3 blows every other Intel-based Chromebook out of the water.

The updated Tiger Lake Chromebook x360 14c features the same 14″ 1920×1080 display. It’s not as bright as we’d like to see on a flagship but the colors are very good and the viewing angles are about as good as it gets so we can forgive the 250 nits because of everything else it offers. You get USI compatibility, a great keyboard/trackpad combo, and that awesome fingerprint sensor for quickly logging into your device. You get two USB-C ports, a single USB-A, and a handy MicroSD card slot for expanded storage and data transfer. It also features a privacy switch for the webcam which is a hot item in this new normal of virtual meetings galore. I am honestly shocked that this Chromebook is priced this well. The ASUS Chromebook CX5 may be a better overall value at $569 but I suspect that the HP will be more popular as the 14″ convertible form-factor seems to be more popular among Chrome OS users. You can find the HP Chromebook x360 14c w/Tiger Lake CPU at the link below.

HP Chromebook x360 14c(Tiger Lake) at HP

Special thanks to Michael T. for spotting this Chromebook