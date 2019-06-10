Dad Deals: Half-Price Nest Hub, $250 Off A Pixelbook and More

Father’s Day is right around the corner and what dad wouldn’t love some new tech? We’ve got some deals that will beat even the nicest tie and help dad step up his game with some new smart home products, Chromebooks and accessories.

Nest Hub

If you’re ready to help your dad get his feet wet in the smart home scene, the Nest Hub by Google is a great place to start and we’ve got a couple of great deals to do just that.

You can pick up the smart display from Altatac’s Rakuten shop for $64.99 when you use the coupon code SAVE15. That’s just half off the retail price of $129 and you can have it here in time for Father’s Day if you pay for expedited shipping.

The coupon applies to site-wide purchases for Rakuten so don’t forget to take advantage if you’re shopping anyway.

If you really want to impress dad this Sunday, the Nest Hub with smart light started kit is still selling for $99 at Best Buy and Google. This includes the Nest Hub Smart Display, Google Home Mini and a GE C-Life white smart bulb.

Pixelbook

A new Pixelbook would warm any dad’s heart and you can save $250 on the Core i5/256GB or Core i7/512GB variants at the moment. If that’s a little more than you think pops can use, the certified refurbished Core i5/128GB model from Best Buy is still a cool $699.

Pixelbook Pen

Nothing compliment a #MadByGoogle Chromebook like a matching stylus. The Pixelbook pen is normally priced at $99 but it’s at an all-time low right now at Amazon of all places. You can pick one up for $79.59.

More Chromebooks

We just shared a killer deal on the Dell Chromebook 14 but Best Buy has a lot more going on this week and you can grab some awesome devices and save up to $250 when you do. The Dell, for example, is $399 brand new which is some major savings on a flagship Chromebook.

You can also save on the Samsung Chromebook Plus v2, Lenovo Yoga and more. Check out the savings at Best Buy online or in stores.

As Father’s Day draws near, we’ll likely see more savings on devices that could be exactly what you need to make this the perfect weekend for good ole dad. Stay tuned.