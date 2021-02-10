Crayta: Starter Edition is now completely free to play on Stadia

Joining the other free to play titles on Stadia, such as Destiny 2, and Super Bomberman R Online, the Starter Edition of Crayta is now completely free to play! Please note that the Starter Edition consists of the base game only. If you want to buy the Deluxe Edition to gain access to the following features, it’s currently on sale for Pro subscribers for just $24.59. Oh, and Pro subscribers can also claim the Crayta: Premium Edition for free, which includes everything below beside the Mesmer Pack, and it only has 500 Crayta Credits.

Crayta: Deluxe Edition includes:

• Premium Pack

• Lightspeed Pack

• High Noon Pack

• Tally Ho Pack

• Dirtbag Pack

• Mesmer Pack (containing exclusive Deluxe-only cosmetic content)

• 1,500 Crayta Credits

Really, for anyone just attempting to see what it’s like to play the game, there’s no need to purchase the extras above, but if you find that you really enjoy it, these can add some extra value to your play sessions. When Crayta first launched, there was a lot of hype surrounding it as it looked to potentially be the next Minecraft sort of game. It was initially exclusive to Stadia but has since branched and announced a PC release date of June 1, 2021, likely to capture a larger audience than Google’s cloud gaming platform has offered thus far.

Honestly, the most interesting two perspectives of the game for me were the Prop Hunt minigame (most other minigames fell entirely flat, in my opinion), and the ability to create your own levels. The problem with the latter is that it required you to learn how to program in LUA – something that most players not going to do. Minecraft allows a ton of customization and freedom without the need to learn another language (which can seem like work while you’re in the mood to have fun!).

I do feel as though the base game is worth checking out, but I don’t feel that it holds long-term value for most gamers. I know that’s probably not the warmest and most fuzzy thing you expected me to say, but I hold fast to that opinion. It may just not be my cup of tea, and if you like it, that’s okay! One redeeming quality though is that it will have cross-play with the PC release when that finally launches. This means that there will be a lot more players jumping into hand-crafted worlds, and potentially even making them. Perhaps then there will be a bigger replayability factor to the game, but we’ll see. Stadia gamers may find a lot more to do with the recently released Crowd Play Beta as well, so grab your free copy of the base game regardless!

Crayta brings together players of all abilities and backgrounds to create and play multiplayer games with their families, friends, and the rest of the world. Create and collaborate in real-time, then share your games instantly with the Crayta community. Powerful, flexible, accessible, fun – game creation is now a game in itself!

Play Crayta: Starter Edition FREE on Stadia