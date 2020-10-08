Costco is selling a 4-pack of Google’s new WiFi for only $229

Just this week, Google quietly rolled out a refreshed version of its mesh WiFi router, the Google Wi-Fi. This router differs from the Nest mesh system as it is made up of identical routers that are used to create the mesh network while the Nest system uses a single router and additional points to create the network. The Nest points also have the added bonus of serving as a Google Assistant speaker. For the smart home aficionado, we definitely recommend the Nest experience.

That said, many users will walk into Best Buy or Walmart and just want a good WiFi router that simply works. That’s exactly who Google is targeting with the revamped Google WiFi. Outside of the new barrel port power supply, there aren’t many differences than the original router. However, one very important update to Google WiFi is the price. The original WiFi router from Google launched with a retail price of $129. Picking up a 3-pack could save you some money but you would easily pay upwards of $300 if you bought the trio. The new iteration is just as capable, integrates with Nest routers and Google dropped the retail price to only $99.

One thing I failed to mention when the new router launched was the fact that Google is offering a 3-pack of the routers for only $199. So, you’ll pretty much get three for the price of two and that’s not a sale. It’s just the MSRP. Google WiFi, is one of the most reliable and easy-to-use mesh systems on the market but the price on the 3-pack also makes it one of the more affordable ones. If you need to cover a large space, a three-pack has you “covered” up to 4500 sq. ft.

That’s probably overkill for the average user but I can think of a few scenarios where you may need this many routers or more. Office spaces, schools or even larger multi-level homes can easily span over 5,000 sq. ft. For you, I direct you to Costco. When the original Google WiFi launched, the wholesale buying club frequently sold a 4-pack of Google WiFi (it was simply a 3-pack with an additional single router) for the discounted price of $269-$299. For the new router, Costco hasn’t wasted any time in bringing its members another deal. Members can pick up a 4-pack of the new Google WiFi routers for only $229. Side note: That’s only $60 more than a single Nest WiFi router. That breaks down to less than $58 per router. If you’re needing to outfit a larger space or perhaps multiple buildings, this is the way to go. This is for members only but chances are high you may know a Costco member so hit ’em up.

Google WiFi 4-Pack at Costco