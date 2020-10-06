Google’s new(old) Wifi router quietly shows up at retailers

Google’s Launch Night In hardware event has come and gone but one item that was seemingly left off of the list of expected products was the somewhat confusing update to the Google Wifi router. As 9to5Google discovered in late September, Google has been working on some sort of refresh for its original mesh wifi system but we’ve all been scratching our heads to figure out what’s different and why the company would even need to revamp the router with its more-capable Nest routers and points on the market.

Whatever the rhyme or reason, Google has quietly rolled out the new version of Google Wifi to the Google Store, and the devices are already listed as in-stock and available at Best Buy via the website and in physical locations. The spec sheets for the new Google Wifi don’t look very different than the original model but Google has replaced the USB-C port with a barrel port for power. Robby pointed out that this is likely to prevent users from trying to power the router with a third-party USB-C power supply. Makes sense. The official color for the new Wifi puck is “Snow” and it features two Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Now that the Google Wifi app is being rolled into the Home App, you will set up the new router with the latter straight out of the box. Each “point” is capable of providing up to 1500 sq. ft of coverage in your home and you’ll enjoy the security of WPA3 encryption, automatic security updates, and Google’s Trusted Platform Module. Like the original, these can be set up as a mesh network. Google also touts that the new Wifi’s plastic is made of 47% recycled materials. I definitely think that the Nest routers are a “smarter” purchase if you are into the smart home scene but this refresh makes sense for buyers who simply want fast reliable Wifi coverage. The other advantage is that a single Google Wifi only costs $99 which is $70 less than the main Nest Wifi alternative. You can find the new Google Wifi in a single pack or a three-pack on the Google Store and Best Buy right now.

