Confirmed: The Core M7 Samsung Chromebook Pro Is Real

Nearly two years ago, benchmarks of a mysterious Samsung Chromebook Pro popped up on GFXBench. Now, we know that a lot of online benchmark results are often synthesized. However, a week after the discovery a Google search result revealed a sponsored ad from Samsung that pointed to a very similar, unreleased Chromebook.

The device in question was listed with the board name ‘Caroline’ which is the name of the current Chromebook Pre released in January of 2017. At release, the Samsung Chromebook Pro was powered by the Core m3 Skylake processor from Intel and 4GB of RAM. It also came with a relatively meager 32GB of eMMC storage. Still, the Chromebook Pro was and forever will be the herald for the current generation of powerful flagship Chromebooks available today.

Back to the peculiar device from the benchmarks. The Chromebook listed on GFXBench was clearly built on the same platform as the Pro but it touted the same Core m7-6Y75 found in the souped-up version of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302. Along with the beefier processor, this Pro clone housed 16GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

As you are probably well aware, this device never came to market. After surfacing momentarily, the Samsung Chromebook Pro we all wanted simply disappeared.

Until Today.

A reader reached out to let us know that he had acquired what he thought was a Core m3 Chromebook Pro just like the one we’re all familiar with but was taken aback when he took a closer look at his purchase. Below is the CPU info from system information screen on his Samsung as well as a screenshot of CPU-Z that confirms 16GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

I never doubted that this device existed but I also never expected to see one in the wild. What’s more, is that the Core m7 Chromebook Pro has now been listed on eBay. After speaking with the owner, we both agreed that this device might be of interest to someone who collects unique device. Not to mention the fact that it is a downright powerful Chromebook.

With a starting bid of $250, you can throw your hat in the ring to own what is probably the rarest Chromebook around. For us, it’s just nice to know that our speculations were correct. Still, I have to wonder why Samsung chose to scratch this one. With the debut of a next-generation device all but guaranteed, perhaps we will never know.

If you’re interested in watching the auction of this unique Chromebook, you can head over to the link below and check it out.

Samsung Chromebook Pro m7 on eBay

Special thanks to J. N. for sharing this very interesting find with us.