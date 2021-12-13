ColorCinch Photo Editor, formally Cartoonize, joins the Chromebook Perks lineup

Building on top of its already impressive library of creative design apps and web apps that have recently become free perks for Chromebook owners, Colorcinch, formerly Cartoonize, joins the fray. It’s deemed “a creative tool so simple, a toddler could use it,” and is an all-in-one creative platform that helps you achieve professional and stunning results with less time and virtually no experience.

All of that marketing lingo sounds pretty generic, especially with all of the photo editing PWAs that are on the rise as of late, like Sumo Apps, which became a Perk of its own just this past week. Despite this, Colorcinch provides a pretty slick, modern interface that’s becoming more standard for web apps these days, and upon trying it out, you’ll see that it lives up to its promise.

With it, you can upload an image, crop, resize, rotate, and enhance it with a suite of tools to make the changes you need on the fly without ever having to download any app or software to your device. Of course, after you claim your perk for 2 free months (valued at $11.98 USD), you’ll be able to turn Colorcinch into an icon on your Chromebook and use it as much as you’d like.

The offer is valid for participants who have purchased or activated a Chromebook before December 6, 2022, and while supplies last (I guess digital supplies can also run out), so you’ll have an entire year to pick this up before it’s no longer available. Once the two-month free trial expires, you’ll automatically be charged $5.99 USD per month thereafter.

The Premium version of Colorcinch that you’re getting with the perk gives you cloud storage for your designs, access to its built-in templates, import and export options, the full library of effects, and filters, and even transformation and text tools. Of course, you’ll get plenty of basic features like filters and the fundamental adjustment tools if you decide to cancel your plan before the perk trial ends, and you can leave the web app installed to continue doing so without any issues.

If you’re interested in using the Google Play Android app for the service on your Chromebook, you can pick it up below. All in all, it looks like Colorcinch has done a great job at reinventing itself from the Cartoonize days, and it also seems to be a trend that’s picking up speed lately. As web apps for photo and video editing become more prominent and more widely accepted, we’re going to start seeing more companies polish their offerings and make them competitive.