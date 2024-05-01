Chrome’s URL bar is getting quick access to Gemini AI

Early 2024 has been busy for Google’s conversational AI, Gemini. Following a rebrand from Bard and other recent updates, Google has just rolled out even more updates to their ChatGPT competitor. There’s new language support, mobile app availability expansion, and a clever shortcut that will have you quickly chatting with Gemini directly from your Chrome URL bar.

If you’ve used those handy “@bookmarks” or “@history” Omnibox shortcuts, you’ll love this. Now, typing “@gemini” followed by your question or request will launch Gemini in a flash. This shortcut is steadily rolling out, so if you don’t see it yet, hang tight – it’s on the way. This browser update comes hot on the heels of Chrome’s new AI-boosted address bar suggestions. It looks like Google’s doubling down on making our browsing experience smarter.

Step 1: Type "@" in the desktop address bar and select Chat with Gemini



Step 1: Type “@” in the desktop address bar and select Chat with Gemini

Step 2: Write your prompt

Step 3: Get your response on https://t.co/MukYC54K9e



pic.twitter.com/F7LdcFCc2a — Chrome (@googlechrome) April 30, 2024

Gemini is also expanding its horizons! Nine new languages are now onboard, including Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. You can find the full list of supported languages here.

The Gemini app is getting in on the fun, too. Once limited to English, Japanese, and Korean, it’s adding Spanish (including LATAM-Spanish), French, Portuguese, Chinese, Italian, and German. More territories are opening up as well, with most countries where Gemini is supported getting access to the app.

The Gemini Extensions that connect Gemini to Google Flights, Google Hotels, Workspace, YouTube, and Maps, are also getting the same global language treatment.

All the way you can access Gemini

In addition to accessing Gemini through this new shortcut in the Omnibox, there are also options for Android and iPhone users. Android users can download the dedicated Gemini app from the Play Store or opt-in through the Google Assistant. For iOS users, Gemini is easily accessible through the main Google (Search) app, complete with a handy toggle at the top to switch from a Google search to a chat with Gemini.

Gemini’s rapid evolution shows how seriously Google is taking the AI chatbot game. With browser integration and language expansion, Gemini is swiftly becoming the go-to tool for anyone around the globe who is interested in conversational AI. And with I/O just around the corner, the anticipation of more Gemini features is running high.

