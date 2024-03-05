Google Keep is getting an AI upgrade with Gemini

In 2024, AI is going to keep showing up in all sorts of places, and Google’s latest insertion of Gemini in one of its higher-profile products is landing in Google Keep. The upcoming “Help me create a list” will be a new feature leveraging the power of Gemini to streamline everyday tasks right within the Google Keep app.

Imagine needing a packing list for a Spring Break trip with the kids, a checklist for cleaning your home, or a week’s worth of grocery ideas for meal prep. Instead of starting from scratch, Google Keep’s AI will soon do the brainstorming for you; whether it’s remembering the shampoo or figuring out if you have enough cleaning supplies, this new ability in Google Keep can help to jumpstart the process.

How it will work

The process looks pretty simple from what we’re seeing over at 9to5Google. Simply open a new Google Keep note on your Android device, look for the “Help me create a list” button in the bottom right corner (we’re not seeing it just yet), hit that button and then describe the list you need. You can try things like:

“Packing list for a trip to Chicago”

“Classic movies to watch over the summer”

“Cleaning checklist for a standard house”

Once the list is created, you can edit it to fit your needs. This Gemini-infused help is simply there to get you started and likely going to be helpful with assisting you in remembering to add things to your list you may forget. It looks like users will be also able to provide thumbs-up feedback to help the AI learn if the lists are actually helpful or not.

It’s not clear when “Help me create a list” will officially roll out to everyone, but it looks like a promising addition and a great example of AI making our lives a little bit easier. While this isn’t exactly a flashy demonstration of AI like SORA’s AI-built videos, these sorts of features will be incredibly helpful as they get better and more intuitive. And that’s the sort of AI I think a lot of people can get on board with.

