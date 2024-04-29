Google adds Machine Learning to power up the Chrome URL bar

The Chrome URL bar, also known as the Omnibox, is an absolute centerpiece of most people’s web browsing experience. Used quite literally billions – billions – of times a day, Chrome’s URL bar helps users quickly find tabs, bookmarks, revisit websites, and discover new information. With the latest release of Chrome (M124), Google has integrated machine learning (ML) models to make the Omnibox even more helpful, delivering precise and relevant web page suggestions. Soon, these same models will enhance the relevance of search suggestions too.

In a recent post on the Chromium Blog, the engineering lead for the Chrome Omnibox team shared some insider perspectives on the project. For years, the team wanted to improve the Omnibox’s scoring system – the mechanism that ranks suggested websites. While the Omnibox often seemed to magically know what users wanted, its underlying system was a bit rigid. Hand-crafted formulas made it difficult to improve or adapt to new usage patterns.

Machine learning promised a better way, but integrating it into such a core, heavily-used feature was obviously a complex task. The team faced numerous challenges, yet their belief in the potential benefits for users kept them driven.

Machine Learning example

Machine learning models analyze data at a scale humans simply can’t. This led to some unexpected discoveries during the project. One key signal the model analyzes is the time since a user last visited a particular website. The assumption was: the more recent the visit, the more likely the user wants to go there again.

While this proved generally true, the model also detected a surprising pattern. When the time since navigation was extremely short (think seconds), the relevance score decreased. The model was essentially learning that users sometimes immediately revisit the omnibox after going to the wrong page, indicating the first suggestion wasn’t what they intended. This insight, while obvious in hindsight, wasn’t something the team had considered before.

With ML models now in place, Chrome can better understand user behavior and deliver increasingly tailored suggestions as time goes on for users. Google plans to explore specialized models for different use contexts, such as mobile browsing or enterprise environments, too.

Most importantly, the new system allows for constant evolution. As people’s browsing habits change, Google can retrain the models on fresh data, ensuring the Omnibox remains as helpful and intuitive as possible moving forward. It’s a big step up from the earlier, rigid models used before, and it will be increasingly interesting to keep an eye on the new suggestions and tricks that we’ll see in the Omnibox as these ML models find their stride.

