ChromeOS Personalization Hub reaches its final form with slick, new iconography

Anyone running ChromeOS on the beta or developer channels will no doubt be familiar with the fact that Google has been testing a brand spanking new “Personalization Hub” that has become a powerhouse for well, personalizing the operating system to one’s liking. In the past, we’ve covered how Google Photos, a slide show, light and dark mode, and other features have been housed in this revamped “Wallpaper” app, making it so much more.

Today, I launched my “Personalization Hub” only to find that it had new iconography to go with the slew of new features mentioned above. Instead of the image below featuring a paintbrush in a circle, the standard image icon of a mountain and a cloud came up. Underneath it are four colored dots, no doubt meant to indicate personalization. You can see the new icon in the feature image for this article!

Though we reported on the previous logo, we always knew it was meant to be a temporary placeholder until the hub was fully rolled out and feature complete. However, I never really expected the finalized logo to be so gorgeous and fitting with the rest of the recently released icon set reworks. It’s obvious that the same person designed the lot of them, and whoever it is truly deserves a raise. As a UX and web designer myself, I can appreciate how gorgeous these new images are making ChromeOS as a whole, and I hope we see more in the future.

I’m not sure when this new icon for the “Personalization Hub” – now known as the “Wallpaper & Style” app – will be rolled out to everyone on the stable version of the OS, but it shouldn’t be long if you don’t already have it. I’m running ChromeOS beta, but I’m fairly certain you’ll also have the refresh either now or very soon. Let me know in the comments what you think about it, and if you prefer the paintbrush instead!

