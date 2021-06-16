New feedback app for Chromebooks lets you submit your suggestions for consideration

A new ‘Feedback’ app first written about by Dinsan over at Chrome Story recently made an appearance on Chrome OS Canary. We noticed it weeks ago, but until now, clicking its icon in the launcher simply launched a window that said ‘Hello world’. Now, opening it reveals a new interface where users can submit their ideas for Google’s consideration. Titled ‘Thanks for your feedback’, the screen follows with ‘Your feedback helps improve Chrome OS and will be reviewed by our team. Because of the large number of reports, we won’t be able to send a reply.

Before you’re allowed to ship your thoughts, Google presents you with a few helpful resources – button links to the Chromebook Explore app, the new Diagnostics app, and the Google Chrome OS support forum. Explore houses many important articles for getting started with your new device, Chromebook Perks to claim, a changelog of what’s new with each release, support articles, a search function, and even a contact button to get phone numbers for your hardware manufacturer (Oh, and a celebratory balloon minigame too!)

The new Diagnostics tool lets you perform a battery test, a memory test, see CPU information, and more. You can now even see your device inputs there as well! If you click on the Chromebook Community button in the Feedback app, you’ll be taken directly to Google Support on the web, but again, this is baked directly into the Explore app too. Clicking the blue ‘Send new report’ button will indicate that you have already searched for a solution to your problem in all three locations before continuing in order to reduce Google’s workload for picking through questions that are truly impactful and that have yet to be answered.

For now, none of the buttons in the new app are working, and it’s just a visual representation of what’s to come. Regardless, it’s nice to see that the company is working so quickly on this tool. It does already have a Feedback button built into each Google service on the web, so please keep in mind that this tool will be specifically for submitting feedback based on the operating system. I know that apps and services really do make the experience, but it’s important to realize that these are still separate from the components that make up the OS. We’ll keep you up to date as this develops and comes closer to a Stable channel release.