Save up to $130 on a new Chromebook and score these Jabra Elite TWS earbuds for $20 ($149.99 MSRP)

Robby just dropped his review of Acer’s latest flagship, the Chromebook 713. If there are any doubts about how much we like this device, I can tell you that both Robby and myself are working from a 713 as our default Chromebooks at the moment. Coincidentally, the Acer Chromebook 713 just received an impressive discount at Best Buy that makes it one of the best values of any flagship device available today. For $529, you can pick up the 10th Gen, Core i5 convertible and I can almost guarantee that you’ll fall in love the moment you open the box. Well, Best Buy has another deal that makes the Acer discount even better.

Best Buy recently offered up a sweet pair of Sony Noise-canceling over-ear headphones with the purchase of select Chromebooks. While that deal has ended, it has been replaced with a massive discount on the Jabra Elite 65t TWS earbuds. The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are a little long in the tooth when you consider TWS earbuds can be found in droves anywhere you look on the internet. However, Jabra makes a premium product and two years later, the 65t model is still considered one of the better-rated TWS earbuds around. They offer Bluetooth 5.0, IP55 water and dust resistance and 2-year replacement policy. Normally $149, Best Buy has them on offer for $119.99 but you can take an additional $100 off when you pair them with a new Chromebook.

That means you can grab a great pair of TWS earbuds for only $19.99 when you grab one of nearly two dozen late-model Chromebooks from Best Buy. In addition to the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, you’ll find devices such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet, Samsung Galaxy, HP Chromebook x360 14c (also on sale for $100 off and an impressive upgrade to the previous model), Pixelbook Go and more. To cash in on this deal, you will need to sign up for Best Buy’s Student Deals program. It’s free to join and you only need an eligible individual in your home to qualify. You can learn more and sign up here. Once you’re enrolled, just head to the Student Deals page at the link below and add the Chromebook or your choice to your cart along with the Jabra TWS earbuds and head to the checkout. When you are checking out, you should see an “Offers & Rewards” option under your billing address. You can apply the promo and your Jabras will update to $19.99. If you opt for the Acer Spin 713, that will put your total savings at $230. That’s a pretty sweet deal.

