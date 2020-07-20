Save up to $130 on two of the best Chromebooks available right now

Right on the heels of our review dropping for the incredible Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Best Buy has gone and put it on sale already. Dropping $100 off the already-reasonable $629 asking price, we’re pretty excited to see this Chromebook go on sale this early in its life cycle. Why? Well, the original version – the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 – rarely had a discount applied to it and spent its time catering more towards the enterprise sector instead of general consumers. When Acer announced this device as available via Best Buy from day one, I assumed things may be different this time around. They most definitely are.

In the review, I noted the fact that Acer has put together what is 100% a flagship Chromebook in every respect while keeping the price in line with mid-range devices. Considering all the advantages this Chromebook comes with versus the similarly-priced Google Pixelbook Go for instance, it becomes quickly evident that Acer is doing something pretty special with this one. Even at $629, I heartily recommend anyone take a look at the Spin 713 with its amazing screen, fast internals, speedy storage, and great keyboard/trackpad combo. At $529, however, this Chromebook becomes a BUY NOW sort of proposition. We have no idea how often it will drop in price, but with the MSRP already feeling like a great deal, $100 off simply pushes the envelope even farther.

Shop Acer Chromebook Spin 713 on Chrome Shop

Additionally, Best Buy has dropped the HP Chromebook x360 14c by a whopping $130 again just as it did a couple weeks ago. There are no current student deals accompanying it this time, so $499 is the asking price. We’re still forming our overall opinions of this one for the review and I can tell you that the craftsmanship of the chassis is better on the HP than it is on the Acer Spin 713, but apart from that I don’t know that the HP really competes with Acer’s latest offering. Still, the HP x360 14c is a solid Chromebook with a lot to offer for $499. When it was $399 just last week, it was an absolute no-brainer. Currently, at only $30 less than the Acer Spin 713, though, I’d definitely push you towards the excellent Chromebook from Acer.

Buy the HP Chromebook x360 14C at Best Buy

But that’s the win, here, isn’t it? Companies immediately putting their latest, greatest devices on sale and competing with one another is the exact reason we love seeing Chromebooks like the Spin 713 hit the market. When this much Chromebook can be had for $629, other manufacturers are forced to put their lesser-spec Chromebooks on sale to compete and Acer counters to stay in the conversation. It is fantastic for the consumers and a trend I’d love to see continue throughout the rest of 2020.

