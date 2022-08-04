Chromebook Deals: August 2022

Well, it’s once again that time of year. Back to School! Over the next few weeks, children around the country will descend on classrooms big and small to get the 2022-2023 school year underway. While many schools are moving to a 1:1 format for ChromeOS devices, you still may find yourself in the market for a new Chromebook for your student or, perhaps even yourself. Lucky for you, there are quite a few quality devices currently on sale and you can save as much as $300 on a new laptop to get you or your student on the cutting edge of ChromeOS.

I’ve rounded up some of the best Chromebook deals I could find to help you get your hands on a great device while saving some of your hard-earned cash. Back-to-school shopping is stressful enough so why not take the edge off by keeping some of your money in your pocket? Right? So, in no particular order, here are some Chrome Unboxed recommended Chromebooks that you can currently find on sale and ready to ship.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

If you’re looking for something with ample power some of the latest features you can find in ChromeOS, HP’s consumer-focused Chromebook x360 14c is one of the best devices on the market. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and rocking 128GB of NVMe storage, this 14″ convertible HP Chromebook is powerful, versatile, and quite easy on the eyes. The touchscreen isn’t the brightest on the market but that’s honestly the only nit we’ve ever had to pick with HP’s flagship device.

In addition to powerful internals, the HP Chromebook x360 14c offers up a premium aluminum build, a massive trackpad, upward-firing speakers, and a well-placed fingerprint sensor for fast, password-free login. Normally $699, you can score the HP Chromebook x360 14c from Best Buy for the crazy low price of only $399. Pound for pound, this is probably the best overall value of any ChromeOS deal I’ve seen this week.

ASUS Chromebook CX1700

If you need something with the largest screen ChromeOS has to offer, Acer and ASUS both have a 17.3″ model that gives you all the basics you need to be productive. You can grab these devices with options like a Pentium CPU and 8GB of RAM if you need a little more power but those looking for a big screen on a little budget can pick up a 17.3″ ASUS Chromebook CX1700 for under $200 at the moment.

This Chromebook isn’t a powerhouse but the Intel N4500 scoots around well enough for students just needing access to the web. It would also make a great device for those that simply want a Chromebook around the house for basics such as banking, browsing social media, and even some streaming. You’ll get a FullHD 17.3″ display and an integrated numeric keypad for those that love to crunch numbers. Regularly $389, Best Buy has the ASUS on offer for only $189 for a limited time.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

One of the most versatile Chromebooks around, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is arguably the best ChromeOS tablet on the market. The 13.3″ Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 features a crispy OLED display, 8GB of RAM, and Snapdragon’s Gen 2 7c compute chip. Paired with a solid detachable keyboard, the Duet 5 is the total package for content consumption and on-the-go productivity.

The Duet 5 retails for $499 which may be a bit much for those looking for a secondary device. However, you can pick one up for only $379 right now and that makes this 2-in-1 a great value for what it offers. If you happen to be part of the Snapdragon Insider community, you could have an email giving you an exclusive $100 discount on the Duet 3 or its smaller sibling the Duet 3. This discount does work with the already-discounted sale price on the Duet 5. That means you can get this premium ChromeOS tablet for as little as $279. It’s a deal that’s so good that I had to buy one for my wife. Grab one from Best Buy before this deal is gone.