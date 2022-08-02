Snapdragon Insiders can score a Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for only $279

Qualcomm is at it again. The Snapdragon Insider program is known for giving its community exclusive perks that often equate to steep discounts on the latest and greatest Snapdragon-powered devices. Not too long ago, I received an email from Craig S. alerting me about an exclusive promotion from Snapdragon that would score its members an extra $100 off the already discounted HP Chromebook x2 11 or Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. The additional $100 in savings would land you a premium ChromeOS tablet for under $300.

What is Snapdragon Insider?

Make sure you don’t miss a thing. When you sign up for Snapdragon Insiders emails, you’ll be one of the first to know about the latest Snapdragon product releases. You’ll also receive Snapdragon Insiders only invitations to contests, influencer events and AMAs with product experts. Snapdragon Insiders

At that time, I was not a member of the Snapdragon Insider community. So, I signed up to enjoy some of these exclusive perks. Today, my membership paid off. Immediately after seeing another email from Craig, I received an email from Snapdragon Insiders with the good news that I had an exclusive $100 discount waiting in the wings. This time around, the discount can be applied to the all-new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 or the already-discounted Chromebook Duet 5. The latter of which is on sale at Best Buy for $379. The savings bring both devices down to the ridiculously low price of only $279. Which one you’d prefer really boils down to personal preference and use cases. Check out Robby’s side-by-side comparison to learn more.

For me, it was the 13.3″ OLED-toting Chromebook Duet 5. I’ve been waiting for a stellar deal on this Chromebook to replace my wife’s aging laptop. The larger screen is perfect for our balance of productivity and content consumption. If you are a member of the Snapdragon Insider community, it’s time to check your email and claim your exclusive promo code and score this amazing deal on one of two awesome ChromeOS tablets. If you aren’t a member, you can join here. You probably won’t be eligible for the discount this time around but you’ll be right there in line the next time Snapdragon spreads the love. Of course, you can always pick up the Duet 5 at the delicious price of $379 without the Snapdragon Insiders promo.