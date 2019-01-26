Two Of The Best New Chromebooks Get $50 Price Cut At Best Buy

Just a couple months ago, every other day seemed to bring a new deal on a new Chromebook. When you get within a month’s proximity of Christmas, deals and sales are just part of the daily conversation.

On the other side of the holidays, however, those great deals tend to slow down and become a bit more few and far between.

In almost every review, it seems we talk about pricing and how it makes or breaks a particular Chromebook. With lower prices, more gets forgiven. With higher prices, we get way more picky. However, we always try to look at devices with the knowledge that, eventually, we’ll see prices drop.

Today, that is the case for a duo of fantastic Chromebooks.

Both the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 and the HP Chromebook x360 are $50 off at Best Buy right now. As always, we have no idea how long these deals will last, so if you’ve been eyeing either of these fantastic Chromebooks, now might be the time to grab one.

We’ve dropped the hands-on impressions of the HP x360 (review is being worked on as we speak, but I can tell you it will be very favorable) and the full review of the Dell Inspiron below. While different devices, both are great Chromebooks that bring differing strengths to the table.

So, check out the videos and, if you’ve been considering either of these devices, head over to Best Buy with the following links and snag a fantastic device for a great price.