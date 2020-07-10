Student Deals: Get up to $230 off a new Chromebook and score a free pair of $200 Sony noise-canceling headphones

Earlier today, Robby shared an absolutely insane deal that’s happening right now over at Best Buy. As we had hoped, the just-released HP Chromebook x360 14c is already getting a discount. Thanks to Best Buy’s Student Deals program, you can pick up the 10th Gen Core i3 beauty for the amazing price of only $399. That makes is less expensive than the already impressive Lenovo Flex 5 and hands-down the best deal going on a Comet Lake-powered Chromebook. That’s just crazy.

Just a few minutes ago, Robby shot me a link to another Best Buy deal, and honestly, I couldn’t believe my eyes. The retailer is offering a free pair of Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones ($199.99 retail) that feature noise canceling and are compatible with the Google Assistant. This, like the HP promo, is a Student Deal which requires you to sign up for the program using an eligible email. You can sign up or apply for the Student Deals program here. All you need is an eligible student living in your household. Apart from the free pair of really good headphones, the deal includes a list of more than two dozen devices that will fit the need of almost any student whether elementary or college-level.

But wait, there’s more. When I checked out the deal, I thought for sure that it wouldn’t apply to the already massive savings on the HP Chromebook x360 14c. Wrong. I added both the Chromebook and a pair of the Sony headphones to my cart and when I went to check out, the extra saving was applied to the HP and there was a checkbox to apply the discount to the headphones. That brought my cart total to $399 before tax which equates to a savings of $429.99! Ludicrous! Other devices on the list include the Pixelbook Go, Lenovo Chromebook Duet, Samsung Galaxy, and the Acer Spin 713. You can find the promo and the entire list of devices at the link below. This is a deal that almost too good to pass up and it ends July 19 so now’s the time to get you or your student equipped and ready to go with some awesome new hardware.

Free Sony headphones with select Chromebooks at Best Buy