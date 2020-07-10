Don’t miss this insane $230 discount on the brand-new HP Chromebook x360 14c

Right on the heels of our unboxing of the rather-impressive HP Chromebook x360 14c, we’ve come across an absolutely jaw-dropping deal on the newest flagship Chromebook to hit the market. As we’ve outlined in the launch announcement and in our hands-on video already, the HP x360 14c comes loaded with some pretty impressive specs.

HP Chromebook x360 14c Key Specs

10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U

8GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

14″ 1920 x 1080 FHD IPS touch display @ 250 nits

upward-firing stereo speaker by B&O

Full-size backlit island keyboard

webcam with privacy shade/switch

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Metal lid and keyboard deck in Mineral Grey with sandblasted finish

Fingerprint reader

Wi-fi 6 and Bluetooth 5

USI pen support

AUE: June 2028*

The one blemish I’ve already found on this device is the price. In an environment where devices like the Lenovo Flex 5 and Acer Spin 713 exist, asking $629 for a great device with a small internal drive and only a 250 nit screen feels a bit steep. A few years ago you could get away with this, but the market is vastly different than it once was and great, new Chromebooks are getting more affordable by the day. In my hands-on with the HP x360 14c, I remarked that I’d bet HP stays pretty aggressive with the pricing on this one just like they have been with its predecessor, and it looks like those wild sales prices are already beginning.

Right now over at Best Buy, you can get your hands on the new HP Chromebook x360 14c for a mind-blowing $230 off the MSRP, putting it at a staggering $399. You’ll need to have a student in the house to get that full discount, but even without the student deal this Chromebook is already marked down to $499 on its own. Keep in mind that the x360 14c just hit the market less than a week ago at this point. I expected discounts pretty often, but nothing this steep and nothing this soon!

You can check out our initial look at the device if you need to see it in action, but I can tell you that this is an absolute steal at $399. You’ll need to do a quick verification at Best Buy to get the student deals and, if you do, you can score this very excellent device at a price that – frankly – it is far too good for. Best Buy is saying this deal will last until July 19th, but that could just be the student portion of the sale price. The additional $130 off could only last the weekend, so if you are considering this one, the time is now.

