Your Chromebook is getting a modern look: Rounded corners inch closer to release

Back in March of this year, we discovered that ChromeOS was preparing rounded corners across the entire user experience. At the time, it only appeared on and in the Files app, as well as the open apps in overview mode.

Now, as discovered by C2 Productions on Twitter, Google is preparing an OS-level integration via the Canary Channel and a developer flag that will allow you to round the corners of all display elements across the board at either 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, or 18 pixels.

This means that the corners will go from looking ever-so-slightly rounded to being extremely friendly and curved. At this time, the choice will be yours, but there’s no doubt that these are experimental and Google will choose whatever curve amount looks best at the time of release.

In these early stages, the new design is already applied to most windows, pop-up dialogue boxes, and so on. It will be interesting to see how far Google takes this, or if it half bakes it. My guess is that it’s going aggressively for a complete overhaul of the Chromebook look and feel to match the 2023 Chrome browser refresh that’s been rolling out over the past few months.

I’m excited to get rid of the sharp squared off 2010s window corners and trade them for something more approachable and casual. Let me know in the comments if you think this is great, or you hope it can still be toggled on and off over time post release.

