ChromeOS is adding super slick rounded corners on files and title bars in overview mode

ChromeOS Canary (version 114.0.5676.0) is set to get a little more stylish with the addition of some super slick rounded corners on Overview windows. The corners of any open apps or web apps in Overview mode, as well as their title bars, will be rounded off. Additionally, the title titles themselves will now feature Material You-themed backdrops, making them easier to read. Essentially, all of your overview apps will now look like beautiful cards.

Upon dragging and dropping windows however, I noticed that the title bars disappeared entirely, so clearly, it’s a feature that’s still in development. Nevertheless, the update adds a nice touch of polish to the interface and complements the other Material You redesigns that have been rolling out recently.

The Files app redesign is also getting a similar makeover, with each file and folder now featuring rounded corners too. It seems like Google is bringing a more cohesive look to ChromeOS with these small but significant design changes, and I couldn’t be more excited!

I’m really loving how well the entire Material You for Chromebooks rework is unfolding thus far. Aside from the new Jelly Calendar features, separation of notifications from the quick settings in the shelf, and even the new desks and templates button receiving a pill shape and a punch of color – we’re nearing an entirely new ChromeOS experience that looks and feels vastly different than it was even a year or two ago.

