The calendar widget on Chrome OS will soon open events in the web browser

I’ve been covering the awesome, new Calendar Productivity Experiment for Chrome OS for some time now. In fact, before it was even announced as a developer flag, I created a mock-up of what it would look and feel like to have exactly that accessible via the quick settings menu and even stumbled across it before pretty much anyone else.

In that coverage, I continuously lamented the fact that you couldn’t open events that appeared for any specific day in the web-based version of Google Calendar for advanced editing or even to read more details. However, that all changes with Chrome OS 100 (The first three-digit OS number, hooray!). Discovered by About Chromebooks, the Developer channel of Chrome OS now causes clicking on any event there to open it up in the Google Calendar PWA – sweet!

At this early stage of development, this advanced feature does show an “Open in Google calendar” link on any given day, clicking on it opens the full-fledged Google Calendar web app instead of any specific day or event. Actually, compared to OS 99, events no longer show here whatsoever, indicating that this is clearly a transitional development.

When all is said and done, you should see a little colorful dot on a date with events, and clicking on it ought to continue to show those events in a truncated manner just below in the widget. Then, clicking on one should automatically redirect you to the web – no “Open in Google calendar” instructive text necessary as the action speaks for itself.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Calendar Productivity Experiment or “widget” found in the quick settings of Chrome OS is not meant to be a replacement for the full experience of using Google Calendar, so the fact that there’s no way to add events from here makes sense. However, if a little “+” button were added that when clicked took you to a new Calendar event creation on the web, that would be awesome!

Any features found or discussed in the developer channel obviously aren’t accessible right away, but since this is appearing there instead of in the Canary channel, you can be sure it isn’t far off for most users who want to take advantage of it. Let me know in the comments if you think this addition would be useful to you.