The Chrome Cast 204: How VIZOR helps school districts manage thousands of Chromebooks

Today on The Chrome Cast podcast, we are back with another interview episode with Dean Bates and Jeff LaLonde from VIZOR, a Chromebook and IT asset management solution designed specifically for school districts. These folks have been a great partner of Chrome Unboxed for a while now – including a sponsorship of the video where we dropped a Chromebook off a two-story building – and we love working with them because we genuinely believe they have a software solution that is valuable to school districts and those working in EdTech.

So, if VIZOR sounds familiar, you’ve probably heard about them in a previous podcast episode or in a YouTube video, but we thought it was time to have them on the podcast to chat about what they do and the solutions that they offer.

In our conversation, we really dig into some of the problems that school IT administrators face when trying to manage Chromebooks and how so many schools struggle to keep track of devices. We talk through the solutions that VIZOR provides, but Jeff and Dean also offer up some general advice for schools who are trying to manage Chromebooks. If you are an IT Admin or technologist at a school or school district, you’re going to want to listen to this one.

