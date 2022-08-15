Back To School 2022: Top Chromebook tech for teachers & students

If you are a teacher, student, or parent looking for quality back-to-school tech that is fully-compatible and optimized for a Chromebook, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you are a teacher returning to the classroom or a student preparing for high school or college, here is a round-up of my favorite back-to-school tech gear specifically for the Chromebook user

Classroom Chromebook recommendations

Picking a Chromebook to recommend is probably the most challenging task. There are LOTS of good ones! Here are three solid options to consider:

Asus Chromebook CX5400 – this is a powerful Chromebook with a sleek design that is ideal for multi-tasking teachers or college students. This is one of only a few Chromebooks that offers a garaged stylus, which is handy for annotating lessons or turning in math homework. You can read Robby’s full review here.

Lenovo Duet 3 – The duet continues to be an absolute smash hit as a secondary device. The duet is the perfect "throw in your bag" device to use for taking lecture notes, grading papers in the living room, or taking on the road for remote learning. You can read the full review of the Duet 3 here.

CTL PX11e – If you are buying a daily-use device for an elementary or middle school student, you want something that is durable. CTL makes devices for the classroom, but also sells directly to consumers. The PX11E is the device that I recommend to all of the schools that I consult with.

Chromebook Accessories

Chromebook Webtools

The good news is that there are lots of free web-based tools that work wonderfully with your Chromebook. Here are some of my favorites. Note: most of the tools listed below offer a free and premium version of their product. I recommend that you start with the free version and if you use it a lot, consider upgrading!

Kami PDF Editor – this is my go-to solution for editing, merging, and signing PDFs.

Canva – If you need to design cute graphics for your classroom, or update your Google Classroom header, Canva is a great option! Educators can upgrade to a free premium account here.

ScreenPal – this is a new Chrome extension that you can use to send video messages to students in any text field. It's free to use! You can install Screenpal from the Chrome Webstore.

Figma – this collaborative design and brainstorming tool is very popular in the design community, but a recent partnership with Google has made Figma available in the classroom as well!

– this collaborative design and brainstorming tool is very popular in the design community, but a recent partnership with Google has made Figma available in the classroom as well! Screencast – Google announced this new lesson recording tool over the summer. The Screencast app is pre-installed on all Chromebooks. I’m excited to try it this school year!

Chromebook Classroom resources & ideas

That’s the end of my gear list, but I have a few final resources for Chromebook-using teachers! This list of lesson resources will help you set up your classroom and prepare for the upcoming school year.

Best wishes to all the teachers, students, and parents as you begin the 2022-23 school year!

