CTL debuts budget-friendly Chromebook PX11-E with Jasper Lake CPUs

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 24, 2021

Oregon-based CTL is back with another classroom-focused Chromebook that’s powered by Intel’s latest small-core Jasper Lake processors. The new Chromebook PX11-E is a clamshell model aimed at the K-12 market and features CTL”s familiar rugged design, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6. The Chromebook PX11-E will add to CTL’s already healthy list of Jasper Lake devices that consists of the NL72 series of lay-flat and convertible laptops as well as the larger, teacher-focused 14″ Chromebook NL81.

The CTL Chromebook PX11-E features Intel Jasper Lake processors that are up to 35% more powerful than previous generation processors, making it ideal both for use in K-12 Education and work from home environments.

The CTL Chromebook PX11-E is an entry-level device that features relatively standard fare for an EDU laptop but where it really shines is the price tag. Educational laptops are known to easily creep up into the four hundred dollar price range and that can quickly deplete an institution’s annual IT budget. The Chromebook PX11-E is currently available for purchase at the sale price of $279 and that includes CTL’s 2-way shipping service for RMA repairs for qualified Workspace accounts. Here’s a look at what the CTL Chromebook PX11-E has to offer.

CTL Chromebook PX11-E Key Specs

For schools looking to purchase thirty or more devices, the Chromebook PX11-E is available on CTL’s Buy and Try program which allows you to purchase a single device for as much as 60% off before you make a fleet purchasing decision. This Chromebook should be a good addition to the classroom simply because the Jasper Lake CPUs actually offer up enough horsepower to handle heavier workloads. We’ll get our hands on the Chromebook PX11E as soon as possible and let you know how it stacks up to other EDU devices in the segment. You can find the all-new Chromebook PX11-E from CTL at the link below.

About CTL

