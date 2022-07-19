The Chrome Cast 182: How to enhance the Chromebook learning experience with Amy Mayer

Today on The Chrome Cast podcast, we have an interview episode with Amy Mayer, CEO and Founder of FriED Technology, an organization that offers EdTech-focused professional development and training services. FriEd Tech is a Google for Education Partner that offers a wide range of services for educators around Workspace for Education, Google Certifications, Blended Learning, and more, so Amy clearly knows her stuff and was the perfect guest to wrap up our EdTech series that we are doing in partnership Logitech.

We had a fun and informative chat about some of the great work that FriED Tech does to help educators and how having the right tools can really enhance the Chromebook learning experience. As a former English and Foreign Language teacher, Amy deeply understands the challenges that educators are facing in the ever-growing and evolving tech landscape, so we were grateful to have some time with Amy and we hope that you all learn something from our time together.

