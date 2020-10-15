Cake Bash releases on Stadia – Lets you beat the icing out of your friends and family

Coatsink Software, publisher of Get Packed, just released their second game on Stadia this morning. Cake Bash, developed by MoonShine Games is a Super Mario Party style game that’s just what the platform needed. Based on the trailer, I initially thought that it would be more like Super Smash Brothers, but I was mistaken. Either way, you can’t go wrong with more party and family titles on a cloud gaming console that is all about bringing people together.

In Cake Bash, you’ll play solo against bots or compete against your friends and family in short mini-game style levels or “cake bashes” by doing a variety of activities in order to win coins. Those coins can then be used to buy toppings to decorate your little confectionery character so that you can be chosen by a human customer as the tastiest cake… and then eaten. Before the game begins, you’re told what the customer wants via their cake order slip so that you know what goal you’ll be working towards. During most of the mini-games, you’ll fight against others to try knocking them out, spilling their jelly beans all while collecting your own from around the levels.

Decorate your cake with what the customer wants!

The game will feature cross platform play for Stadia, though it’s not available at launch. When it’s patched in soon, you’ll be able to play against PS4, Xbox and Steam players, so it should be much faster to find a group in the near future. Before each round, players can vote on which mini-game they will participate in together, so there ought to be plenty of variety out of the gate. Some mini-games include tossing strawberries into a pie, avoiding being eaten by a hungry pigeon and trying not to be stabbed by forks as humans eat a cake that you’re all running around on while beating the living icing out of each other – brutal. Oh yeah, I forgot to mention that the other cakes in the bakery are all watching and cheering you on from behind their glass prisons as if it’s a sweet but deadly gladiator arena.

Cake Bash will not support online multiplayer cross-play at launch. We intend to issue a patch to enable cross play between PC and Stadia soon after launch. Cross play is not intended for other platforms. — Cake Bash is OUT NOW! (@PlayCakeBash) October 15, 2020

You can grab Cake Bash from the Stadia Store and play in just one click for just $19.99. I can see this becoming a Stadia Pro title in a few months, so if it’s not exactly something you’re interested in right now, you may still get the opportunity to try it out with little to no risk down the line. I’m hoping to do some first look gameplay soon, so if I get the opportunity, stay tuned! Let us know in the comment section if you’ve got a sweet tooth for this game after sinking your teeth in and more importantly, pretend that these puns never happened!

Play Cake Bash on Stadia Now