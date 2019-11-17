BOGO: 2-for-1 Google Nest Hubs at Sam’s Club on Black Friday

Grabbing a good deal on Chromebooks and smart home tech is relatively simple on Black Friday. The majority of major retailers, online and in-store, will be offering similar sales on a lot of devices and Google/Nest Home products are no exception. We already know that Target will have savings on just about every Google smart product that they offer. These deals include a $79 Nest Hub smart display that you will likely see offered at Best Buy, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond and every other shop that sells #MadeByGoogle stuff.

Sam’s Club, however, is doubling down on the Nest Hub by offering what looks to be an exclusive buy one, get one deal. Starting Friday, November 29th (The 28th online), you can pick up two Google Nest Hubs for only $129. You have to purchase two to get the savings but still, that’s 50% off. If you don’t happen to be a Sam’s Club member, it should still be a great deal if it’s available to guest shoppers. Non-members pay a 10% add-on which will still score you both displays for around $150 out the door. Even at this price, you’ll save more than if you purchase two at the $79 sale price at other retailers.

If you are a member and Sam’s Club is on your roadmap for Black Friday, stores open at 7 a.m. and most of the Black Friday deals will run through December 1st. You can check out the Nest Hub and all of Sam’s Club’s deals on their Black Friday preview page at the link below.

Make sure you bookmark our “Deals” page to stay in the know and be prepared for the shopping madness. We’ll be posting more as the deals roll in and look for our Black Friday roundup next Wednesday as we corral all of the savings in one place to make your trip a little easier.