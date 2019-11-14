Target’s Black Friday Deals are a Google fan’s playground

It’s hard to believe but we’re a mere two weeks away from turkey-induced comas, football, pumpkin pie and all the other trappings that come with the holiday that is Thanksgiving. Over the next week or so, we’ll do our best to keep you abreast of all the current and upcoming deals on Chromebooks, Nest Home devices and everything else Google-related that we can dig up.

Today we get a preview of Target’s Black Friday deals that will begin at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day and continue when the store reopens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. There’s a little something for every Google fan from smart speakers to Pixel phones and all sorts of Nest devices. Since we have more Black Friday previews headed your way, I’ll save you my clamoring and list the products below with the sale price and links so that you can check them out when Black Friday comes around.

These prices a probably indicative of what to expect from other retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart and others. We’ll likely also see some free Google Home Minis with the purchase of other items and whatnot. If Target isn’t particularly on your roadmap for Black Friday, you shouldn’t be hard-pressed to snag these at another retailer and keep your store-hopping to a minimum. We’ll continue to share the deals as we get them gathered up and make sure to keep an eye out for our Black Friday round-up just before Thanksgiving so you don’t miss out on any last-minute must-haves.