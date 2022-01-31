Best Chromebook Deals: Save big on Acer, HP, Samsung and Lenovo

Welcome to 2022!!! The future of Chrome OS is brighter than ever and there is a truckload of new and exciting devices headed our way over the next 12-18 months. While we’re waiting on the new class of Chrome OS devices to land, there are plenty of great Chromebooks to choose from right now that will save you some serious money. Check out this week’s list of Best Chromebook Deals to see if anything tickles your fancy.

Acer

One of the best Chromebooks of 2021, the latest Chromebook Spin 713 from Acer iterates on everything that we love about this line. Along with the beautiful screen and awesome build quality that we’ve come to know and love, Acer ups its game with the latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i5 CPU. That chip comes bearing Intel’s powerful Iris Xe G7 graphics and it makes this one of the most powerful devices you can currently buy.

Normally $699, the Acer holds its own in the value proposition department but when it goes on sale, this Chromebook purchase is a no-brainer. Right now, you can pick up the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage for the very low price of only $499. That’s a $200 savings on a powerful, premium 2-in-1 that is guaranteed to get updates through June of 2029.

Samsung

Samsung is good for rotating deals between the company’s aging flagship Galaxy Chromebooks and its affordable Galaxy Chromebook Go. This week, both the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and the large-screen Chromebook 4+ are on offer and you can save as much as $150 or even more with a couple of our money-saving tips. The budget-friendly Samsung Chromebook 4+ offers an entry-level Chrome OS experience in a device that’s perfect for those wanting a larger display. The 15.6″ clamshell is discounted by $80 when you chose the 128GB storage option and you can score an extra 10% cashback when you use your free Rakuten account at checkout.

If you’re in the market for something a bit more premium with a lot more horsepower, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a solid choice. The 13.3″ convertible is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. Unlike the original Galaxy Chromebook, this model is compatible with any USI stylus. Normally $699, you can pick up the Galaxy Chromebook 2 in Fiesta Red or Mercury Grey for only $549.99. Don’t forget to use Rakuten at checkout to get $55 of that back in your pocket. Additionally, eligible shoppers can sign up for Samsung’s Offers and get as much as 30% on laptops, phones, and accessories across Samsung’s site.

Lenovo

Looking for a cheap tablet that the kids can knock around? Look no further than the sibling of the popular Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The Chromebook 10e features the same great display and all the same internals as the Duet but adds a rugged chassis that’s perfect for the little ones. The 10.1″ display makes it a great tablet-first device and right now, it’s only $99 which makes it practically disposable. You can also get an extra 5% cashback when you use Rakuten on Lenovo’s website. You can also save some extra dough on accessories for the Chromebook 10e when you bundle and buy. Just check out the available deals on the checkout page after you add the tablet to your cart.

HP

Last but not least, we have some HP devices that all have very different takes on Chrome OS. The first is the rival to the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. The HP Chromebook x360 14 has been the Yin to Acer’s Yang for three years now with both company’s putting out a year iteration as its flagship consumer device. This year’s HP features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and doubles last year’s storage at 256GB. You don’t get that saucy 3:2 display that Acer offers but the Chromebook x360 14c is still a solid device and a very affordable one to boot. Right now, you can pick one up directly from HP and save $120. At $540, you can’t go wrong with this stylish 2-in-1.

Next up is HP’s latest detachable which comes powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform. While I still lean towards the Lenovo Duet 5 as the more desirable device, the HP holds its own and is a great value when the price is right. Normally $599, the detachable Chrome OS tablet is a bit on the pricey side but right now, you can grab one at Best Buy for only $399. That includes the detachable keyboard and the unique wirelessly charging USI stylus and that’s a very solid deal.

If you’re more interested in a desktop device but think that there are no real options in the Chrome OS space, let me introduce you to the HP Chromebase 22. The Chromebase isn’t a new form-factor but HP’s new take on the Chrome OS all-in-one is very interesting. The 21.5″ display rotates a full 90-degrees to give users a landscape layout to use for whatever use case you can imagine.

Inside the fabric-covered conical base, you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i3, a whopping 16GB of RAM, and an ample 256GB of storage. All this with a built-in display that’s bright, crisp, and a pleasure to use. A Chromebook with comparable specs can run as much as $700-800 but you can pick up this powerful desktop workstation for only $649.99 at the moment and score a great Chrome OS device for the home or office.