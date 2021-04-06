Best Chromebook Deals: April 2021 Edition

It’s that time again. We’ve rounded up the best Chromebook deals from around the web and we’re sharing them so you can pinch those pennies and still score a great new piece of hardware. These aren’t the only deals to be had but they are the ones that we feel offer the best value and are worth your time. If we left something off the list, drop a comment or shoot us an email if you stumbled upon a killer deal too good to pass up. We’ll kick it off with a deal that we shared yesterday. This one came out of nowhere but it was a discount that we were hoping to see sooner than later.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung’s follow-up to the original Galaxy Chromebook was a bit of a curveball but that doesn’t detract from its beautiful design and formidable spec sheet. The biggest gripe we had was the fact that $699 feels a bit hefty for a Chromebook that was significantly pared down in comparison to its predecessor. Thankfully, Samsung isn’t wasting any time in rolling out some savings on the premium 2-in-1 Chromebook. Right now, you can grab the Core i3 or the Celeron version of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and save $100 when you pick it up from Samsung. If you’re near a Best Buy that has one, you can get it now and still save $99.01.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung

Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (Original)

If the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is more in your budget range, I wouldn’t blame you at all for picking it up while it’s on sale. However, if you have some spare cash, the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is probably a better overall device, especially when you can get it at a massive discount. Today happens to be one of those times that you can do just that. Samsung and Best Buy have consistently had the Galaxy Chromebook on offer with a $100 discount but this morning, Best Buy took the price down to a cool $799 for a savings of $200. Despite the very few shortcomings this device has, this deal makes it one of the best “ultra-premium” values around.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

This is the one device that we keep returning to when people as for a Chromebook that offers the most bang for your buck. Even at its retail price of $629, you won’t find another Chromebook that delivers comparable internals, display, or overall build quality. When you take $100 off of the price, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is an absolute no-brainer. With its sharp 3:2 display, aluminum chassis, and USI stylus support, the 10th Gen Core i5 gives users the best that Chrome OS has to offer. Best Buy has the Spin 713 marked down to $529 but you can bet it won’t stay at that price for long.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Last but by no means least, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is one of my favorite devices because it blends a lot of the latest flagship features with a price tag that is borderline ridiculously low. The only nit I have with this Chromebook is that Lenovo paired the 10th Gen Core i3 with 4GB of RAM. If this Chromebook had 8GB and was priced just a few dollars more, I would recommend it to anyone 10 times out of 10. For most average consumers, the RAM won’t be an issue and you will get a Chromebook that looks, feels, and performs as well as any device on the market. All of this normally runs $409 which is a bargain as it sits. That said, you can save a little extra when you pick up the Lenovo Flex 5 from Amazon which happens to be selling the 13.3″ convertible for $380 and some change. It isn’t a massive discount but let’s be honest, it was already the most affordable flagship device on the market. If you need a bit more horsepower, you can grab the 8GB/128GB model on Amazon for $479 and that’s still a great deal. Check out all the listings by heading over to the Chrome Shop at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 on Chrome Shop