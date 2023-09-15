One of the best deals of the year is back as the HP Chromebook x360 drops to $349

Though we’re all finished with the Back to School deals blitz from a month ago, Best Buy hasn’t taken its foot off the pedal when it comes to Chromebook deals. As we near what we expect to be a push for the upcoming ‘Chromebook Plus’ releases, it seems manufacturers are ready to get pretty aggressive with last year’s models, and that means excellent Chromebooks are becoming available for ridiculous prices on a fairly regular basis.

One Chromebook in particular that deserves any potential buyers attention is last year’s HP Chromebook x360 14c that is still a wildly-excellent Chromebook by any standard. Boasting an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space, this Chromebook delivers a ton of high-end quality on a mid-range budget. Originally priced at $699, this awesome Chromebook is currently available for a ludicrous $349 — a staggering 50% price reduction!

What you get with this package far outweighs the reduced asking price. Besides its robust specs, you also benefit from a sleek convertible design, fingerprint scanner, support for USI stylus, a high-quality backlit keyboard (HP’s are among my favorite), a large, smooth glass trackpad, and overall excellent aluminum construction. Among the various x360 HP Chromebook models I’ve come across, this particular edition is hands down my top pick. I even slightly prefer it over its newer sibling (also on sale) – which sports a 16:10 display – primarily because this model nails the look and feel in almost every aspect.

Now, if there’s a minor hiccup with this Chromebook, it’s the 250 nits of screen brightness HP seems so adamant about sticking to with all but their Dragonfly devices. While that might be a deal-breaker for some at its original price of $699, it becomes a much smaller quibble when you can snag this device for just $349. Considering all the other remarkable features this Chromebook offers, it’s a deal too good to pass up if you’re looking for a new laptop. But this one is a Best Buy ‘Top Deal’, so it won’t be around much longer. Get it while you still can.

