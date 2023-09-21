Get $380 off the HP Chromebook x360 14c by signing up for My Best Buy Plus

The deals at this point are getting simply ludicrous. We’re not even in a particular buying season and the discounts just keep flying in left and right. We posted not long ago about a massive savings on the HP Chromebook x360 14c, taking a full 50% off the $699 price tag for a whopping $350 in overall savings. Additionally, we also recently posted about My Best Buy Memberships and all the good stuff you get with them. You can read that post for all the details, but today’s deal takes the huge savings on that HP x360 deal I just mentioned and gets you an additional $80 off of that sale price. What??!!

By signing up for My Best Buy Plus – a $50/yr. fee – you’ll instantly save $80 on the already-discounted price on the HP x360 14c. That takes it down to $270 if you choose to look at it that way, or if you see this as simply an additional savings with some nice perks for the next 12 months, you’ll net an additional $30 off the total price, taking your purchase down to $319. Either way you look at it, this is a monster of a deal.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c is powerful, sleek, and comes packing all sorts of features you’d expect on a much more expensive Chromebook. With a fingerprint scanner, USI pen support, a hardware camera kill switch, exceptional keyboard/trackpad, sturdy build and fast 11th-gen Intel internals, this Chromebook gets a lot right in a single laptop. And for $319, it’s almost absurd.

The really sweet part of all of this is you’ll walk away with a mind-blowing deal on a great Chromebook and get a year’s worth of perks from Best Buy. Again, you can read all about the options in our post about these My Best Buy Memberships, but some of the standout benefits include free 2-day shipping, exclusive prices on items (like the one we’re talking about, here), and extended 60-day return windows. If you were interested in this Chromebook to begin with, you can save $30 and get a year’s worth of all these perks basically for free.

How to take advantage of this offer

The process to get your savings is fairly simple. Using the button below, head over to Best Buy and sign up for either the My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership. Once you are all set on that front, you can find the deal on the HP Chromebook x360 14c on the My Best Buy Membership landing page (where you just went to sign up) at the bottom of the page, or you can simply click the button we’ve provided and head straight there. Just make sure you’ve signed up for My Best Buy Plus first so you don’t miss out on this absolutely insane deal.

