How to score exclusive deals on Chromebooks and more with new My Best Buy memberships

If you’re looking to buy a new Chromebook, one of the best places to look is Best Buy. They consistently have Chromebooks in stock with listings that aren’t confusing like Amazon and they have actual brick-and-mortar stores in many cities where you can go to get hands-on with the device that you are considering buying. And now Best Buy is offering a new suite of membership options, similar to Amazon Prime and Walmart+, under the banner of My Best Buy Memberships that can get you exclusive sales and deals on Chromebooks and all kinds of other tech; along with free 2-day shipping and discounts on protection plans.

Designed to offer more choices and flexibility, Best Buy says the three membership tiers cater to a wide range of customer needs, budgets, and lifestyles. Patrick McGinnis, SVP of Memberships at Best Buy, said, “We’ve learned a tremendous amount from our members over the last couple of years, especially that different customers value very different benefits when it comes to their technology.”

The new membership tiers are an evolution of Best Buy’s existing Totaltech membership, which launched in 2021. Best Buy says that Totaltech members have shown higher engagement and satisfaction rates, particularly in the area of tech support. As part of the launch on June 27, the existing Totaltech membership has been transitioned to My Best Buy Total. Current Totaltech members should have received an email with more details and will have the option to transition between the new tiers or cancel their membership if their tech needs change.

A Closer Look at My Best Buy Membership Tiers and Cost

Let’s now dig into the new tiers and the different perks that they offer. Best Buy is offering three different tiers listed below. Whether you are looking for a new Chromebook or you happen to shop at Best Buy frequently, one of these new membership tiers might be a good fit for you. If you are interested in signing up, just click here to get started.

My Best Buy

Cost : Free

: Free Benefits : Free shipping with no minimum purchase Access to purchase history and online order tracking Quick checkout and wish list features

:

My Best Buy Plus

Cost : $49.99/year

: $49.99/year Benefits : All the benefits of My Best Buy Exclusive member-only prices Exclusive access to sales and highly anticipated products Free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase Extended 60-day return and exchange window

:

My Best Buy Total

Cost : $179.99/year

: $179.99/year Benefits : All benefits of My Best Buy Plus™ 24/7/365 Geek Squad® tech support VIP priority support and access to a specially trained team Up to two years of product protection, including AppleCare+ 20% off repairs Promotional service offers like discounted in-home installation

:

My Best Buy Membership Exclusive Deals

As you can see from the tiers above, you can unlock lots of exclusive member deals when you become a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member. Over on Best Buy’s Top Deals page, there is now an “Exclusive Member Deals” at the top of the page so you can easily filter and see the member deals. If you are searching for a product, you can also select the “Plus & Total Member Deals” checkbox under Current Deals on the left side of the page. We’ve compiled a few of our current favorites below.

HP Chromebook 15″ with a 15.6-inch FHD screen, the new Intel 12th-gen Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for a very solid price. Save $50 with Plus or Total. Buy at Best Buy

Apple – AirPods Pro (2nd generation) – White. Save $12.50 with Plus or Total. Buy at Best Buy

My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ members get 3 months free of YouTube Premium. Buy at Best Buy

My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ members get 6 months of Google One at no cost. Buy at Best Buy

Logitech – 4K Pro 4096 x 2160 Webcam with Noise-Canceling Mic – Black. Save $25 with Plus or Total Buy at Best Buy

Newsletter Signup