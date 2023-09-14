A great deal gets even better on the 2023 HP Chromebook x360 14c

Chromebooks deals just keep coming, and the latest one is on the device that is currently under my fingertips right now: the HP Chromebook x360 14c. About one month ago, we saw this new device drop to a fairly-tempting $499, but now it is on sale for an even more appealing price of $479! That’s a whopping $220 off MSRP, taking this Chromebook from a solid purchase to a no-brainer decision. If you’ve been on the lookout for a great convertible Chromebook with some fantastic perks, x360 14c could be a great fit.

Ove the years, the x360 14c series has consistently delivered features usually found in more expensive models. The 2023 edition of the x360 14c keeps with this tradition and as part of its unique offerings, you get a fingerprint scanner, USI stylus support, and a convenient manual camera kill switch.

This 2023 model also delivers a 16:10 14-inch IPS screen at 1920×1200 resolution alongside speakers that finally deliver on the B&O branding. The vastly-improved audio comes in full and loud from the upward-firing speakers and makes content consumption a treat.

Performance-wise, this device is no slouch, either. Powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, you’re looking at a Chromebook that effectively handles nearly anything you can throw at it with efficiency and speed. And that performance matches up nicely with the exceptionally-good backlit keyboard and huge, buttery glass trackpad.

At the initial $699 price, the 2023 x360 14c did have its downsides. The decision to switch from a more robust aluminum chassis to a less durable alloy for the bottom panel raised some concerns during the unboxing. Using it a bit more, however, that has become less of a concern on the desk and in the lap. Additionally, the screen’s limited 250-nit brightness was a drawback I hated to see, but I’ve really had no issues with using it indoors.

But with the price now sitting at a far more palatable $479, these minor flaws become much easier to overlook. At this sort of price with a savings of $220, it’s become an exceptional bargain that’s hard to ignore that delivers some high-end features you simply cannot get in a device this inexpensive. As always, if this sounds like a winner to you, I’d act quickly. There’s no telling how long this deal will stick around.

