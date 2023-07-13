Some of Best Buy’s best Black Friday in July Chromebook deals are still going

The first few days of this week saw Best Buy launching a huge sales event clearly aimed at Amazon’s massive Prime Day sales blitz. Matching Amazon’s discounts on many items, Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale was great for general tech, but it was pretty astounding for those interested in purchasing a Chromebook.

And we have some great news for anyone that missed out on those deals: four of the best Chromebook deals that we highlighted in our previous post are still ongoing. That’s right: you still have a chance to get your hands on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3, and Acer Chromebook 317 at huge savings, so in the event you missed those the other day, let’s revisit the four remaining deals you can still get your hands on.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Still probably my favorite among the bunch, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE has been one of those Chromebooks that continues to be a joy to use. With its superb 120Hz QHD 350 nit screen, RGB keyboard, stereo speakers, expansive trackpad, broad port selection, and robust build, it stands as an ideal choice for anyone seeking a classic clamshell Chromebook with a small bit of a gaming feel.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

If ever there was a prize for a Chromebook on sale most frequently, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 would likely take the crown. However, it offers much more than just being a good deal. From being a compact tablet that nails the ChromeOS experience to its ability to act as a productive tool with its keyboard, it’s a steal at its current (and frequent) discounted price.

Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3

Being one of the best Chromebook deals probably ever in the Chromebook space, the Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3 has garnered a lot of attention thanks to its solid build and astonishingly-low asking price right out of the gate. Once again at a reduced price of just $169, this Chromebook offers incredible value with its 300 nit screen, comfortable keyboard, and lightweight design, making it an excellent choice for on-the-go users.

Acer Chromebook 317

A big screen for big tasks? Acer Chromebook 317 has you covered. The 17.3-inch screen makes it feel like a complete desktop workstation. Combine that with a FHD touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious trackpad, and you have a device that is comfortable for prolonged work hours. For $299, you will get a whole lot of Chromebook for you dollar.

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale may have ended, but these four fantastic Chromebook deals are still just as enticing as they were a few days ago. Like always, we don’t quite know when the discounts will end, so if you’ve been considering any one of these fantastic Chromebooks, I’d act fast.

