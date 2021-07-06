AT&T subscribers can score 6 months of Stadia Pro and a $20 gaming bundle

The future of Stadia and the strategy behind its roadmap still eludes me but whatever the plan, Google appears to be pulling out all the stops to get the streaming service in front of more users with every passing day. General users can claim a month of Stadia Pro on the platform’s website at any time eligible new Chromebook owners can pick up three months of the subscription gaming service at no charge over on the Chromebook Perks page. Lucky subscribers to Stadia were just recently given 50% off a new Stadia controller as a thank you from Google and select UK Chromebook owners were given half off the Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle.

Apart from a constant stream of free and discounted hardware, Google has done a very good job of making Stadia available on a wide range of platforms. You can access your game library from your phone, Chrome desktop browser, Chromebooks, and now any compatible Android TV device including the Chromecast with Google TV. Chromebooks even come with Stadia pre-installed out of the box. To bring even more visibility to the streaming game service, Google has started highlighting games on the home screen of Google TV. Whether or not it’s working remains to be seen but the Stadia for Android TV app has already seen more than 50,000 installs since its debut just a couple of weeks ago.

Suffice to say, it isn’t difficult to get yourself in front of a Stadia-capable device but eligible AT&T customers now have access to one of the best Stadia offers we’ve seen in a while. Whether you are a cellular customer or you’re looking to hop onto AT&T’s high-speed fiber internet service, you can score 6 months of Stadia Pro on the house. All you have to do is upgrade or add an eligible 5G phone to your mobile plan or sign up for a new AT&T fiber account to claim the promotion.

In addition to six months of free gaming, you can grab a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle for the ridiculously low price of only $19.99 after you claim your six months of Stadia Pro. (restrictions apply) Better known as the Premiere Edition, this bundle normally retails for $100. You don’t have to have a Stadia controller to enjoy your new Pro Pass but it’s a great addition to the experience and this is about as cheap as it gets. Your Stadia Pro Pass gains you access to a very good selection of big-name titles and you can play them from wherever, whenever you want. To check out the deal, head over to the AT&T Gaming website at the link below.

AT&T Stadia Promo