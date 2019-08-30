ASUS launches Chrome OS keyboard and mouse bundle for the UK

Chrome OS accessories and more specifically keyboards have been borderline unicorns in a consumer market otherwise saturated with every type of third-party peripherals one can imagine. Thankfully, that is slowly but surely changing. Brydge, for example, jumped head-first into the Chrome OS space and partnered with Google to create a premium detachable keyboard for the Pixel Slate then followed up with the C-Type wireless keyboard for Chrome OS. Not to mention their upcoming, industry-first C-Touch touchpad.

Now, we have companies like Belkin and Logitech getting in the mix and that’s great news but there’s still some miles to cover before Chrome OS keyboards are commonplace. I look forward to a day when I can walk into my local Best Buy and take my pic of input devices designed specifically for our beloved OS. That being said, it is important to remember that Chrome OS is expanding around the world and that means there or more and more users looking for keyboards that don’t have a US key layout.

In past years, the only way you could get a Chrome OS device with say a U.K. keyboard was to by a Chromebook manufactured for the United Kingdom. ASUS has recognized that deficiency and released a budget keyboard/mouse combo just for the U.K. Coming in at £29.99 (roughly $37 USD), the ASUS bundle features a full-size keyboard with numeric keypad and matching wired mouse that connects via USB-A. If you have a Chromebook with all USB-C, you will need an adapter like this one.

ASUS previously sold a wireless combo in the states but it is no longer available. Hopefully, we’ll see a larger adoption of the Chrome OS-specific accessories by OEMs in the near future. The ASUS Chrome OS UK keyboard is available now through ASUS’ UK storefront.

ASUS UK Chrome OS Keyboard/Mouse