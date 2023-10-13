Good news: Google Assistant with Bard is likely coming Pixel 6 and 7 series phones as well

According to 9to5Google, who did a deep dive of the latest Google app beta version 14.41, code strings for Assistant with Bard point to support for more than just the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. In fact, this revolutionary new revamp for the ridiculously useless Assistant may be coming to both the 6th and 7th generation Pixel devices as well.

How, you may ask? Well, it seems that the technology needs some pretty powerful onboard AI processing in order to work efficiently, and the Pixel 8 series of phones are certainly no slouch. Luckily, the aforementioned additional Pixel phones also have some pretty decent tensor chops, and thus, it would seem Google has not forgotten about what’s behind it even though it’s dedicated to what’s ahead.

As you’re probably already aware, it’s offering 7 years of OS updates, including features, security and more (as well has hardware repairs) on its new golden child, and that’s unheard of. If Bard is injected into Assistant on my 6 Pro and these other handsets, that could slow the need for many to upgrade, all things considered.

For now, the shiny, new Assistant, which will likely be much better at pulling its weight, will be exclusive to the 8 and 8 Pro. As you can see in the images above, it’s set to roll out to select test users over the next few months, and when it does, it will be something you have to opt into.

My guess is that if you’re a part of the Search Generative Experience (SGE), you’ll get access to this right away. But I want to hear your thoughts. Are you upgrading to the Pixel 8 series, or are you still rocking a 6 or 7 series from Google like I am? Do you have any intention of using Assistant with Bard when and if it truly comes to our older phones? Drop a comment below, and let me know if you’re interested in getting support for a competent AI helper on your current device!

