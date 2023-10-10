Google’s 7-Year commitment to Pixel 8 is for both software and hardware alike

On October 4th, Google unveiled the much-anticipated Pixel 8 series with a boatload of new features and advancements that have a lot of us pretty excited about Google’s latest hardware. Among the highlights of the announcement, one particular commitment by Google really made a splash – the promise of seven years of OS and security updates. This includes everything from Android updates to security patches and feature drops for a full 7 years.

For many users, the prospect of seven years of software support is thrilling. But what happens if your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro takes a tumble and the screen shatters? Or what about when the battery begins to show its age after countless charge cycles over those 7 years? Hardware longevity is just as crucial as software support in these circumstances, and Google is responding in a pretty surprising way.

Soniya Jobanputra, the director of product management at Google, has provided some needed clarity in an interview with Android Authority, confirming, “Parts will be available for seven years. That’s part of our commitment as we go to the seven years that we need to make our parts available so you can keep your hardware alive for that long.”

This dedication to providing spare parts aligns perfectly with the promise of seven years of software support. After all, what’s the value of extended software updates if the hardware becomes obsolete due to lack of maintenance or repair? Although Google has been tight-lipped about the specifics, the collaboration between Google and iFixit in the US hints at the possibility of Pixel 8 parts being available for purchase through the popular repair website.

Considering the battery’s lifespan, specifically, most smartphones see a degradation of around 20% after just a bit over two years. With Google’s commitment, users can be confident that replacing an aged battery will be straightforward, ensuring that their Pixel 8 continues to perform optimally throughout its seven-year life cycle.

Google’s announcement of the Pixel 8 series isn’t just about AI tech and new camera features; it’s about some significant commitments to both software and hardware support as well. It’s a holistic approach to product longevity, where both software and hardware are given equal attention, ensuring that users can truly maximize the potential of their devices, and I applaud Google for the move in this direction. How it all plays out over the course of months and years is obviously up in the air, but this new commitment should push some potential buyers towards Pixel phones moving forward, and that’s the entire goal, right?

