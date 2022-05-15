Android Auto redesign “Coolwalk” official, made for multitasking and adapts to your display size

In just a few months, Google will be rolling out a brand new interface design for Android Auto that’s made to adapt to any screen size. Remember the codename “Coolwalk” from a while back? Well, this is it, and it’s finally coming! The goal of the redesign is to help you get directions faster, control your media more easily, and have more functionality at your fingertips without having to switch apps or navigate away from your map screen.

To do this, it’s adopting a new split screen mode, which will let you keep all of the features you use the most often on the display at once. Want to reply to a text message from a friend or family member? Want to change the song that’s playing? Interested in seeing the time, or having more space for your arrival time and other navigation information? The new Android Auto will make this all seamless by utilizing these new widget spots.

In the video below, you may notice that Google is portraying a liquid UI, and that’s because the visual update will allow for the widgets to be positioned to the left or below the main navigation depending on the shape of the display.

And with the new design able to adapt to different screen sizes, it looks great across widescreen, portrait and more. The Keyword

The ability to cast your own content from your phone to the car display is also coming soon, building on the plans the company has already revealed for allowing you to use more video streaming apps like Tubi TV, YouTube, and Epix Now while your car is parked. At the end of the day, Android Auto is meant to be more scalable, adaptable, and multi-tasking oriented all while preventing unsafe driving conditions or making you take your eyes off of the road. It’s a terribly difficult balance to strike, but an important one for in-dash functionality!