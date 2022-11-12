Android Auto’s big ‘Coolwalk’ visual redesign is now rolling out in beta

The ‘Coolwalk’ redesign for Android Auto was first revealed a year ago, and since then, many have waited to hear more about its rollout. It’s not exactly something everyone’s been clamoring to get their hands on, but a visual overhaul can be a nice thing to have when it finally shows up.

Today, as first reported by Android Police, the new interface is going into beta so that you can test it out. One of the most notable differences with this compared to the old layout is a dock for apps like you’d find on an Android device, Chromebook, or really anything else in Google’s ecosystem. Additionally, a more vibrant set of app cards and a UI that scales based on the width and height of the car’s head unit are certainly something to drool over.

If these elements seem familiar to you, it’s probably because the tech giant has implemented Material You across many of its operating systems over the past year, bringing them all in alignment with one another visually and functionally (ahem, project Andromeda and Google Fuchsia, anyone?)

To try it out for yourself, just visit the Play Store, scroll down to the bottom of the Android Auto listing page, and enroll in the beta. Shortly thereafter, you should get an update to the app. If you’re not seeing it yet, you can grab the APK with a quick Google search or wait patiently as the staged rollout occurs for those enrolled.

