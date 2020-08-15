“Almost Black” Pixel Buds surface in the UK

Well, it has been nearly an entire year since Google teased the company’s TWS Pixel Buds at the 2019 #madebygoogle hardware event. It took just shy of seven months for the Clearly White version of the highly-anticipated earbuds to officially hit the market but the other colors remained in the all to familiar “coming soon” holding pattern that is nearly synonymous with the name Google. (Sorry Google. We love you but we all know you have issues.) Last month, Google officially teased that more colors would be arriving in August but didn’t give us an actual date for arrival. Since then, a listing for the Almost Black version of the Pixel Buds showed up at Walmart here in the states. The listing was pulled but apparently not before some buyers received their orders.

The Google Store is still offering up a wait list for the Almost Black, Quite Mint and Oh So Orange but a new listing that popped up in the United Kingdom could be the indication that the “official” debut is just on the horizon. High-end retailer John Lewis is now listing the Almost Black Pixel Buds for £179.00 along side the Clearly White version. The Pixel Buds are listed as in stock and available. As an added bonus, many shoppers outside of the UK can get their hands on these. John Lewis ships to 32 countries around the world. (Sorry, the Unites States isn’t one of those countries.) For shoppers in the UK, you can always opt to purchase online and collect locally if you’d prefer. You can find the listing from John Lewis below. Hopefully, we’ll see the official Google Store roll-out some time next week.

Source: 9to5Google